Man fatally stabbed in Vallejo's 3rd homicide of the year

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 4/17/25
PIX Now morning edition 4/17/25 10:16

Police in Vallejo have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally stabbed near Interstate 80 late Tuesday night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Redwood Parkway on reports of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the victim and rendered medical aid.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities are withholding the man's identity pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

The stabbing is the third homicide in Vallejo this year.

Additoinal details about the stabbing were not immediately available. The motive and circumstances are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Jaleesa Bradshaw at 707-648-4524 or Detective Daniel Callison at 707-648-4533. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 800-488-9383.

Tim Fang

