Man fatally stabbed in Vallejo's 3rd homicide of the year

Police in Vallejo have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally stabbed near Interstate 80 late Tuesday night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Redwood Parkway on reports of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the victim and rendered medical aid.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities are withholding the man's identity pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

The stabbing is the third homicide in Vallejo this year.

Additoinal details about the stabbing were not immediately available. The motive and circumstances are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Jaleesa Bradshaw at 707-648-4524 or Detective Daniel Callison at 707-648-4533. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 800-488-9383.