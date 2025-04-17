49ers seek to bolster depleted defense in 2025 NFL Draft after offseason losses

A recent run of weak draft hauls and an exodus of talent this offseason has left the San Francisco 49ers in a different spot heading into this year's draft.

Instead of looking mostly for depth or filling a few small holes, the Niners might need to come away with several immediate starters from this year's draft if they want to rebound from a 6-11 season.

"We've gone into drafts these last few years, not as much last year, but especially the two years prior to where you look at our board, and it's like, 'Man, we don't really have to find a starter anywhere," coach Kyle Shanahan said at the league meetings earlier this month. "You've got to find depth because quickly there's a starter with an injury. I remember going into it three years ago and felt the only starting position we could find was a kicker because we were so solidified."

That's definitely not the case this year after the 49ers lost more than a half-dozen starters from a year ago early in the offseason, creating significant holes on both sides of the ball because of a lack of recent draft hits.

San Francisco traded away three first-round picks to draft quarterback Trey Lance third overall in 2021, contributing to the lack of young talent and missed on recent day two picks such as Drake Jackson, Cameron Latu, Danny Gray and Tyrion Davis-Price.

The Niners have several needs with the biggest coming on the defensive line after the team cut defensive end Leonard Floyd and defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins in cost-saving moves. That leaves few proven options outside of Nick Bosa.

San Francisco also lost linebacker Dre Greenlaw, cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Talanoa Hufanga on defense. And receiver Deebo Samuel, guard Aaron Banks and running back Jordan Mason on offense.

While there are some internal candidates to fill those spots, San Francisco could look for help in the draft as well at all of those spots and at backup running back.

There are few spots that are totally set but San Francisco seems to be in good shape at tight end after signing blocker Luke Farrell to back up George Kittle and at quarterback where Mac Jones was signed as Brock Purdy's backup.

The Niners come into the draft tied for the most picks with 11. Along with the 11th pick in the first round, San Francisco has extra picks in the third, fourth and fifth rounds and two additional picks in the seventh thanks to compensatory picks and trades. The 49ers have no picks in the sixth round.

San Francisco has fared well on day three of the draft under GM John Lynch and Shanahan, finding gems such as Kittle, Greenlaw, Purdy, Hufanga, Jauan Jennings and Deommodore Lenoir over the years.

The haul from last year's draft seems promising after third-rounder Dominick Puni became a solid day one starter at right guard and receiver Ricky Pearsall, cornerback Renardo Green, safety Malik Mustapha and running back Isaac Guerendo all made contributions as rookies.

That's in stark contract to the previous few years when Purdy and 2023 third-round safety Ji'Ayir Brown the only hits so far.

With the glaring needs on the defensive line, that seems to be the obvious target for San Francisco with interior players such as Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Walter Nolen, or edge rushers such as Mike Green, Shemar Stewart or Mykel Williams possibilities.

But don't rule out offensive line if the Niners believe they can find someone to step in immediately at guard with a long-term plan to replace star Trent Williams at tackle down the road. Some possibilities there could include players such as Will Campbell, Armand Membou and Kelvin Banks Jr. in the mix.