Warriors issue warning over counterfeit tickets as 2025 playoffs begin

After the Golden State Warriors secured their spot in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the team is warning fans to watch out for scams.

In a press statement, team officials said in the past several seasons more than 2,000 fans have been turned away at the door due to counterfeit tickets. Those fake tickets were bought by non-verified third party vendors.

Playoff tickets for the Warriors go on sale Wednesday night at 6 p.m. There are currently resale tickets available starting at $218.00. Courtside tickets are currently selling for more than $8,000.

Warriors.com is the only verified marketplace for Warriors tickets that is 100% guaranteed by the team.

The Warriors secured their playoff spot by defeating the Grizzlies 121-116 during a play-in game at the Chase Center Tuesday night.

The team starts the post season on the road against the Houston Rockets, with Game 1 scheduled for Sunday. Their first home playoff game is April 26 at Chase Center.