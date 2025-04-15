Judge issues restraining order against Sonoma State cuts

A Sonoma County judge has issued a temporary restraining order against Sonoma State University over recent cuts aimed at addressing a budget shortfall.

The order gives the university until May 1 to show cause for their planned cuts to academic programs. In the meantime, the university can not take any action on the cuts until the preliminary hearing. The order did not address the planned closure of the athletic programs.

Back in January, Sonoma State administrators announced that the school was facing a $23.9 million deficit in the 2025-26 fiscal year. To make up for shortfall they said they would stop funding all athletic programs, implement layoffs, and eliminate academic departments and majors.

Tuesday's ruling is part of a lawsuit brought by seven student athletes against the school. The athletes claim school officials knew they would have to make cuts but recruited athletes anyway. In their complaint the athletes say the university defrauded them by "pulling the rug out from under them."

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to the school for comment on Tuesday's ruling and haven't received a response.

Earlier this month the school released what they are calling "A Bridge to the Future,". In it the school claims they have lost 38% of student enrollment since 2015, which has led to a "significant loss" of revenue.

The document presents six goals with the following metrics:

Increase overall enrollment by 20% within 5-7 years Launch a minimum of 4, high-demand academic programs within 3 years. Grow campus participation by 20% Implement a career/internship pathway program for 30 majors Create "a true 'college town' experience" through local partnerships Reduce 20% of costs in the Division of Administration and Finance within 5 years

Sonoma State has until April 21 to file opposition to the temporary restraining order.