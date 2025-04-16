Emergency dispatchers in San Francisco given wellness room to prioritize mental health

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management launched a new wellness room for its dispatchers, just in time for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

"Every second counts, so we have to make sure that we're ready to send the information in a split second," Cathy Osorio, a dispatcher with the City and County of San Francisco, told CBS News Bay Area.

She has been a dispatcher for about 20 years, and said each phone ring and dispatch can be stressful and chaotic.

"When you're taking the emergency calls back-to-back, it takes a toll on you," Osorio said.

And that is why she is grateful the department opened a brand-new wellness room downstairs. Officials said it used to be a multipurpose room, and now staff members can relax during their breaks and prioritize their mental health.

The room has massage chairs, a couch, as well as books.

"We come down here, we stretch, relax. We have some water noises in the background," she said.

"We did a survey prior to constructing the room, and so we based some of the things that we have based on the feedback that we received," Janet Atchan Follings, the assistant deputy director of the Department of Emergency Management, told CBS News Bay Area. "We have plants just to have a nice relaxing vibe and somewhere that employees can go in between breaks or for lunch and have an opportunity to relax for a few minutes and disconnect."

Atchan Follings said it is important to prioritize the mental health of their staff; there are currently 124 fully-trained dispatchers and 27 trainees at the department.

"The midnight employees, they like to come down here and take a little nap or get a little break," she said.

Osorio said it's vital for first responders to also get mental health resources so they can help neighbors in need.

"We want to get the help out there for you, but sometimes we need help, too," she said.

Osorio has also been selected as the city and county's dispatcher of the year. She shared that she is grateful to help save the lives of San Franciscans every day and is looking forward to continue serving her community for many years to come.