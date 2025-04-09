Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

San Francisco's picks Sunset Dunes as name for park on Great Highway

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Great Highway mural vandalized day after closing to cars
Great Highway mural vandalized day after closing to cars 03:19

Sunset Dunes will be the name of San Francisco's newest park, which will be located on the now-closed Upper Great Highway.

 The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department Commission chose the name from the five finalists, which the public helped pick.

According to the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, there were over 4,200 submissions for names between March 1 and March 16.

The other potential names were Playland Parkway, Great Parkway, Fog Line and Plover Parkway.

"Ocean Beach and its surrounding area are sacred to both San Franciscans and visitors from around the world, so choosing the right name for this new park was a decision that demanded thoughtful consideration," said Commission President Kat Anderson. "Sunset Dunes is a name that not only reflects the area's iconic features, but it's also one that everyone can take pride in."

There will be a community celebration for the park's opening on April 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Noriega Street. Residents are encouraged to explore the new park.

Plans for the 2-mile park include lookout points, art installations and space for recreation and performances.

San Francisco voters supported the closure of the Upper Great Highway for the new park in a November vote with 55% approval, but most residents in nearby neighborhoods opposed the measure

 The California Coastal Commission also gave its approval. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.