San Francisco's picks Sunset Dunes as name for park on Great Highway

Sunset Dunes will be the name of San Francisco's newest park, which will be located on the now-closed Upper Great Highway.

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department Commission chose the name from the five finalists, which the public helped pick.

According to the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, there were over 4,200 submissions for names between March 1 and March 16.

The other potential names were Playland Parkway, Great Parkway, Fog Line and Plover Parkway.

"Ocean Beach and its surrounding area are sacred to both San Franciscans and visitors from around the world, so choosing the right name for this new park was a decision that demanded thoughtful consideration," said Commission President Kat Anderson. "Sunset Dunes is a name that not only reflects the area's iconic features, but it's also one that everyone can take pride in."

There will be a community celebration for the park's opening on April 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Noriega Street. Residents are encouraged to explore the new park.

Plans for the 2-mile park include lookout points, art installations and space for recreation and performances.

San Francisco voters supported the closure of the Upper Great Highway for the new park in a November vote with 55% approval, but most residents in nearby neighborhoods opposed the measure.

The California Coastal Commission also gave its approval.