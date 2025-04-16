Nurse found guilty of child molestation in Monterey County, faces life sentence

A Scotts Valley nurse faces life imprisonment after being found guilty of child molestation, according to Monterey County prosecutors.

Travis Harris, 40, was convicted by a jury of eight counts of lewd act on a child ages 14 or 15, six counts of lewd act on a child under 14, one count of oral copulation of a child 10 or under, one count of contacting a minor for purposes of committing a sex offense, two counts of sending harmful material to a minor, two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, one count of using a minor for sex acts, and two counts of providing cannabis to a minor over 14, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Harris met a girl online on the Reddit platform in September 2022. At the time, he was 38 years old, and she was 15 years old.

After talking online for approximately a week, they met in person and had sex, according to prosecutors. Harris, who was aware that she was only 15, met her many times at various locations over the next few months, engaging in sex acts with her.

"He also sent her lingerie, sex toys and adult clothing through Amazon.com. He also sent her nude photographs of himself and took photos and video of the two of them engaged in sexual intercourse," the District Attorney's Office said.

After a while, Harris asked the girl to get her young friends to have sex with him and told her about his sexual fantasies. He also told her about a 9-year-old girl who previously lived in his household and described being naked with that child, and seemed sexually excited by it, prosecutors said.

"After seeing a news story about the defendant's arrest, that child, Jane Doe 2, now a young adult, came forward to police and disclosed that the defendant had molested her when she was 9 years old," prosecutors said.

Harris faces a maximum sentence of 51 years and four months to life in prison. Prosecutors said he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 4.