Bay Area lung cancer survivor recalls how car crash may have saved her life CBS News Bay Area anchor Elizabeth Cook has been reporting extensively on the rise in lung cancer cases among non-smoking Asian American women. Now, Liz talks to a Bay Area mother whose trip to Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center after a car crash may have saved her life. Liz also talks to Dr. Jeffrey Velotta, who performed the surgery, about the rise in lung cancer cases in Asian American women and what may be causing them