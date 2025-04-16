Man accused of attacking mother, child in Fremont restaurant charged with hate crime

A man in Alameda County has been charged with a hate crime in connection with an alleged assault of a mother and child at a Fremont fast food restaurant earlier this month, prosecutors said Wednesday.

District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson's office said 22-year-old Marcus Harper of Newark is facing hate crime and battery charges following the April 5 incident.

Prosecutors said the mother, who is Asian Indian, and her child were eating when they were allegedly attacked by Harper. Harper is also accused of making "a hateful statement on the perceived characteristics of the victims' race or ethnicity" during the incident, according to the DA's office.

"This act of hate based upon the perceived national origin of these victims is completely unacceptable," Jones Dickson said in a statement. "The message needs to be clear that such behavior will not be tolerated, and those who commit hate crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Prosecutors said Harper faces up to one year in county jail if convicted.

Jail records show Harper remains in custody at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin as of Wednesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.