4 teens arrested in suspected gang-related stabbing in Santa Rosa

Four North Bay teens have been accused of attempted murder and robbery after a 15-year-old was stabbed at a bus stop in Santa Rosa Tuesday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m., officers and medical personnel were called to the area of Boyd Street and Hickory Circle. When first responders arrived, they found the victim, who had fallen to the ground.

Police said the victim had several significant wounds and was bleeding from a puncture wound to his chest. He had also suffered lacerations to his wrist, head and neck.

The victim, identified as a 15-year-old from Santa Rosa, was taken to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

According to an initial investigation, the victim and his 15-year-old male friend were waiting at the bus stop when a vehicle with four to five suspects pulled up. The suspects threatened the boys and made gang-related statements before attempting to rob the victims.

During the robbery, in which some of the suspects were brandishing knives, a physical confrontation took place and the victim was stabbed. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Police said there is no evidence that neither the stabbing victim, nor his friend, were involved in a gang.

A witness was able to provide a description of the vehicle and the license plate number. The vehicle was determined to be stolen.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a detective located the vehicle, which was parked on the 2900 block of Bay Village Circle, about four miles from where the stabbing took place.

Officers conducted surveillance of the vehicle. About an hour later, police responded to the scene after three suspects left a nearby apartment and got into the vehicle.

As officers arrived, one of the suspects fled and was taken into custody following a foot pursuit.

Soon after, a second suspect ran from the vehicle. Police said the suspect refused to comply, which led to an officer deploying an Electronic Control Device also known as a "Taser."

The second suspect was detained without further incident and was medically cleared. Meanwhile, the third suspect in the vehicle was also taken into custody without incident.

During a search of the vehicle, a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing and clothing of one of the victims was found, police said. One of the suspects was also found to be in possession of three folding knives.

Police said the fourth suspect was apprehended at another location without incident.

All four suspects were booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, participating in a street gang and a gang enhancement.

Police identified the suspects as two 15-year-olds from Santa Rosa, a 16-year-old from Santa Rosa and a 15-year-old from Sonoma. Their names are not being released due to their ages.

In an update Wednesday, police said the stabbing victim was treated for serious injuries and is in the hospital for continued care. The second victim did not suffer any injuries.