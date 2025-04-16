Sonoma County faith leaders say places of worship are safe spaces for immigrants

Gabriela Hernandez knows firsthand what the immigrant community in Sonoma County has been going through in recent months.

"They don't have jobs now. They don't feel safe in any place, and it is really hard to hear that," said Hernandez.

Hernandez is a member of the local nonprofit ALMAS Libres, which has been offering support and resources to the immigrant community.

She said ever since the Trump Administration announced its crackdown on immigration, her community has been living in constant fear.

"This is not only affecting families but also children. They are afraid because if they go back to their house they won't find their parents, and this is really — I don't know what word I can use to describe this, because this is inhumane," said Hernandez.

That is why during this time of Passover and the Easter holiday, faith leaders wanted to come together and show their support for immigrants.

"It's very important to us that we maintain and uphold this principle of Torah, which is that everyone, whether they are newcomers or old-timers, deserve equal rights, deserve not to be oppressed, deserve equal access to justice, safety, compassion," said Rabbi Irwin Keller of Congregation Ner Shalom.

Pastor Lindsey Bell-Kerr with Christ Church United Methodist in Santa Rosa helped to organize this rally.

Pastor Bell-Kerr said the goal is not just to show support for the community but to let them know that places of worship remain a safe space for all.

"When we say it's a sanctuary, what we mean is that people are safe with us. We won't collaborate with ICE, and we're hoping by being here, other people, including our county supervisors, will realize that they can declare sanctuary and not collaborate with ICE as well," said Pastor Bell-Kerr.

For families Gabriela knows, she said this gesture means the world.

So many have leaned on their religion for guidance during this stressful time, Hernandez hopes with this they will feel more comfortable celebrating these holy holidays in community.

"They can go with their children, they can go as a family and they can find a safe place and find a place where they can feel welcomed," said Hernandez.