San Francisco will allow alcoholic drinks to-go in part of The Castro during certain events

The Castro District is the latest San Francisco neighborhood that will get to have open-container alcoholic drinks on some of its streets during certain events.

In a unanimous vote, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors established the Castro Upper Market Entertainment Zone.

The Entertainment Zone will mostly encompass 14th Street to Collingwood Street on Market Street, on Castro Street from States Street to 19th Street, and on 18th Street from Collingwood Street to Sanchez Street.

The Castro Upper Market zone will be the city's fourth Entertainment Zone. San Francisco Board of Supervisors

"The Entertainment Zone should be a significant benefit for neighborhood bars and restaurants, especially during Night Market events and this fall at the Castro Street Fair," said Board President Rafael Mandelman in a press release. "Now more than ever we need to support our local businesses and show the world that our gayborhood remains the best in the world."

Entertainment Zones allow for bars, restaurants, wineries and breweries to sell alcoholic drinks to-go. The drinks are allowed only in the confines of the entertainment zone and is only permitted during Entertainment Zone events.

The drinks will have to be in compostable or reusable containers.

The Castro Upper Market zone will be the city's fourth. The others are on Front Street, at Thrive City and at Cole Valley.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has pushed for the creation of more Entertainment Zones. In early April, he announced legislation for five new zones.

The Entertainment Zones have been credited with providing big boosts in sales for businesses. In a previous release, the mayor's office said businesses reported an increase in sales of at least 700%.