The Steelers are kicking off their preseason tonight against the Texans. Here are some things to watch for.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kick off their preseason tonight when they host the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium.

After a disappointing showing in the Wild Card round in Buffalo back in January, the Steelers are kicking off their 2024 campaign tonight following a flurry of changes this offseason.

A new looking Steelers roster this season

The Steelers' roster went through an overhaul this offseason.

The team signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, traded Kenny Pickett to the Eagles, acquired Justin Fields from Buffalo, and signed veteran linebacker Patrick Queen, among other moves.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 6: Russell Wilson #3 looks on alongside Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Pittsburgh Steelers OTA offseason workout at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 6 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

The Steelers used their 1st round draft pick to help shore up the offensive line, selecting Troy Fautanu with the 20th overall pick out of the University of Washington.

With their second round pick, the team added another offensive lineman with WVU center Zach Frazier.

Are certain players not going to be playing tonight?

A number of key players, including Russell Wilson, will not be taking the field tonight.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Alex Highsmith, Patrick Queen, and Isaac Seumalo will be on the sidelines for the game.

Justin Fields is expected to see same game action, as he's been getting first-team reps while Wilson recovers from a calf injury.

It could be a big night for Fields as head coach Mike Tomlin has said that the quarterback position is very much up for grabs.

What to know if you're headed to the game

If you're going to Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers suggest you should show up two hours early.

Parking lots around the stadium open for reserved spots at 2 p.m. and all gates into the stadium open at 5 p.m.

Have your digital ticket up and ready to be scanned on your phone to help prevent delays. And don't forget, Acrisure Stadium is a cashless venue.