Steelers release initial depth chart ahead of team's first preseason game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart ahead of the team's first preseason game of the year.

Russell Wilson is listed as the team's starting quarterback ahead of Justin Fields and Kyle Allen.

We have released our initial 2024 depth chart. https://t.co/BhGc5nxfan — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 6, 2024

Fields has received a majority of the first-team reps in practice at training camp while Wilson was sidelined with a minor calf injury.

On the offensive line, rookies Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier are listed as the backup left tackle and centers, respectively.

At the wide receiver position, George Pickens and Van Jefferson are listed as the starters with Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson listed as the third and fourth options.

Wilson is currently out with an injured ankle, but reports say the injury isn't too serious.

At the inside linebacker position, newly-signed free agent Patrick Queen is listed as the starter ahead of rookie Payton Wilson.

The Steelers will be back at Saint Vincent College for training camp today as the team prepares for its first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Friday night.

Kickoff at Acrisure Stadium is set for 7 p.m. and you can catch the game on KDKA-TV.