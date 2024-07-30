Steelers' Russell Wilson returns to practice and wide receiver Roman Wilson suffers injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson returned to practice on Tuesday during training camp.

Wilson was back on the field after injuring his calf during the team's conditioning test on July 24, the day the team reported to training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Wilson was held out of practice until Tuesday, when he participated in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills. It was his first live team reps for the black and gold at training camp.

"We had him in a helmet, he played some 7-on-7, got a little 11-on-11 work, not a lot. We'll keep progressing with that throughout the week and moving forward with the mindset of no steps backward as we do so," coach Mike Tomlin said after practice, according to Steelers.com.

While Wilson was on the sideline, Justin Fields took the first-team reps at quarterback. Wilson is expected to be the team's starter under center this season.

"If you want to be great at anything, the process is everything," Wilson said after practice. "You got to love the process of it. You got to love the details of practice. You got to love the enthusiasm of practice, even if you are not in there for that rep."

Roman Wilson avoids serious injury: report

Steelers rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson left Tuesday's practice with an ankle injury.

The third-round pick out of the University of Michigan injured his ankle on a jet-sweep.

"It was unfortunate that we had an injury today. Roman Wilson hurt his ankle on a tackle. We'll have more information regarding his status in terms of how long he might be out," Tomlin said, according to Steelers.com.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Roman Wilson is expected to be out for two weeks. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the "injury does not appear serious."