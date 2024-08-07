Several Steelers veterans to sit out Friday's preseason opener against the Texans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With just about two days to go until Steelers football returns to Acrisure Stadium, Head Coach Mike Tomlin provided a few updates on Wednesday morning.

First and foremost, many of the Steelers' veteran, key contributors will not take the field on Friday including Russell Wilson, Minkah Fitzpatrick, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Alex Highsmith, Patrick Queen, and Isaac Seumalo.

"Those seven guys I don't have any intentions of using in the game," Tomlin said. "Everyone else, I'm going to have an inclusive mentality about. I'm hopeful that everyone else will have an opportunity to participate."

When asked about Russell Wilson's lack of reps Tomlin's answer regarding his level of concern was simple.

"I'm not," he said.

Despite newcomer Russell Wilson sitting out as he continues to recover from a calf injury, Tomlin said the other quarterback acquired this offseason, Justin Fields, will get "a couple series" on Friday night along with the rest of the first-unit offense.

"He comes to compete every day," Tomlin said of Fields. "He's got an awesome competitive spirit, we've got a competitive environment and it seems like he enjoys it. He's doing a really good job of acclimating himself to it and letting his talent show."

However, Tomlin wasn't shy to say that, despite Wilson being listed at QB 1 on the initial depth chart, the quarterback competition is just that - a competition.

"It very much is a competition," he said. "What happens in the stadium is weighed heavier than what happens in practice because it's more game-like."

As for the Steelers rookies that many are hoping will become starters, including center Zach Frazier, Tomlin's process remains, the opportunities will come, but only if they are earned.

"Those opportunities are coming not only for him but for everyone," he said. "A lot of it, the speed in which it occurs, depends on how you perform against those who you are competing against. Troy [Fautanu] has gotten some opportunities because he's handled some of his other opportunities. Zach has done a nice job and I'm sure some one opportunities are coming his way.

With that in mind, the Steelers did release their first depth chart on Tuesday ahead of the game.

The Steelers will take on the Houston Texans on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium and you can catch the game right here on KDKA-TV!