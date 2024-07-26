Justin Fields gets first-team quarterback reps on first day of Steelers training camp

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Steelers' first practice of training camp is in the books and Justin Fields took the first-team reps at quarterback after Russell Wilson woke up dealing with a minor injury.

Wilson sat out the first practice of camp with what was called a 'minor calf issue.'

Sitting out practice wasn't Wilson's decision as head coach Mike Tomlin decided to exercise caution with his starting quarterback and chose to hold him out of practice.

Justin Fields said he got an early-morning text message that he would be taking a majority of the first-team reps.

"It was alright overall," Fields said. "Got some good reps in today for sure. I found out right when I woke up this morning. This morning, our quarterbacks coach texted me and said to be ready to take some reps with the 1's today. It's good, you know, to face some short term adversity and some stuff that's not expected. We're gonna face things in games that aren't expected, so it's about how we react to those situations and how we adjust."

The Steelers will be back in action Friday morning. It's unclear whether Wilson will be practicing or if Fields will take a majority of the first-team reps for a second straight day.

Steelers training camp at Saint Vincent College

The Steelers have 16 practices open to the public this summer, including the "Friday Night Lights" practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium on Aug. 2. The final open practice is on Aug. 14.

Saint Vincent College is one of the few remaining collegiate destination training camps in the NFL, and the school takes great pride in its partnership with the team.

Admission to all open practices is free, but the Steelers said anyone attending needs a mobile ticket.

Steelers training camp storylines

After losing to the Buffalo Bills last season in the first round of the playoffs, the Steelers head into 2024 with a revamped roster and a new face on the coaching staff.

Russell Wilson joins the Steelers to run the offense after two seasons with the Denver Broncos, while linebacker Patrick Queen signed a free-agent deal with Pittsburgh after playing his first four seasons with AFC North Division rival Baltimore Ravens.

Arthur Smith is the Steelers' new offensive coordinator. He recently served as the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2021 through 2023.

Cam Heyward, who skipped some organized team activities earlier this summer, has made it known that he wants a new contract. The 35-year-old defensive captain is in the final season of his current deal.

"All I know is I want to be here, but we'll see what happens," Heyward said last month. "This is my last year here. I've had a great career here, but I look forward to playing next year."