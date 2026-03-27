Sheetz partners with PRT to provide free fares during NFL draft in Pittsburgh

For those looking to take either the Pittsburgh Regional Transit's light rail system or the Monongahela Incline, the weekend of the NFL draft, fares will be free thanks to a new partnership.

On Friday, PRT and Sheetz announced a partnership that would make fares free from April 23 to April 25.

"Public transit will play a critical role in the success of the Draft, and we're proud to partner with Sheetz to offer free rides directly to the heart of the event," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman.

Sheetz announced they would be covering all fares on the T, which includes the red, blue, and silver lines, as well as on the Monongahela Incline.

"Pittsburgh is about to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors, and we know getting around is top of mind for everyone," said Ryan Sheetz, EVP of Marketing and Supply Chain for Sheetz. "We've been part of this community for more than 40 years, and we're excited to support Pittsburgh."

Pittsburgh is expecting between 500,000 and 700,000 visitors for the NFL draft, and public transit is expected to see a significant increase in ridership throughout the weekend.

"Today's announcement shows what's possible when the private sector supports public infrastructure in a meaningful way," said County Executive Sara Innamorato. "Offering free fares makes public transit an even more accessible option for everyone coming to the draft."

Also, throughout the weekend, some trains will have Sheetz-branded elements, and there will be fan activations throughout the city, including giveaways, mascot appearances, and social media engagement opportunities for riders.

Schedules can be found on the PRT website at this link.