PRT's "Football Flyer" bus routes will be free for the upcoming NFL draft

The "Football Flyer" bus service from Pittsburgh Regional Transit during the upcoming NFL draft will be free for riders.

The routes, which will run from 10 a.m. through 1 a.m. during the three days of the NFL draft next week, will serve riders from four different park and ride locations around the region.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said Tuesday that all of the Football Flyer service will be free, courtesy of the Pittsburgh Organizing Committee and The Pittsburgh Foundation.

What routes will the Football Flyers use?

PRT said that buses will start at the following routes and will run every 15 minutes on Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24. The buses will run every 30 minutes on Saturday, April 25.

McCandless Park and Ride route will stop at the Ross Park and Ride and use the HOV lanes along I-279

Monroeville Mall route will service stops along the East Busway

Large Park and Ride route will service stops along th South Busway

University Boulevard Park and Ride route will service stops along the West Busway and the lower stations at the Duquesne and Monongahela inclines

Along with stops along their individual routes, the Football Flyer bus routes will all serve bus stops near Point State Park and near PNC Park.

Bus fares on PRT's "Football Flyer" routes during the upcoming NFL draft will be free for riders during the three-day event that's being held on Pittsburgh's North Shore and in Point State Park. Pittsburgh Regional Transit

Officials are urging people attending the draft and going to Pittsburgh to use public transit with major road closures and traffic restrictions that will be in place throughout the three-day event.

In addition to free rides on the Football Flyer routes, fares for riders on the "T" using PRT's light-rail system will be free during the three days of the draft, thanks to a partnership between the transit agency and Sheetz.

Pittsburgh is expecting between 500,000 and 700,000 visitors for the NFL draft.