Flight cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport reaches nearly 100

Pittsburgh International Airport has canceled nearly 100 flights on Sunday, as a historic winter storm hits western Pennsylvania.

The airport has 84 cancellations and four delays as of Sunday morning, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware. For Monday, there are already 19 cancellations. Travelers should contact their airline for updated flight information.

Airlines across the nation have canceled more than 10,00 U.S. flights for Sunday, according to FlightAware. That's the most for a single day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday's winter storm could drop 10 to 16 inches of snow on the Pittsburgh region, and state agencies have put travel restrictions on many of the major roads across Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit warns of delays

In a post on social media on Sunday morning, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said that all service is experiencing delays of up to 60 minutes due to the road conditions. The transit agency said buses cannot serve certain parts of the Pittsburgh area because of snow accumulation.

"We encourage you to call Customer Service (412-442-2000) to see if your bus is serving your bus stop, and to use TrueTime or a 3rd party app to track your trip," PRT said on social media.

Adam Brandolph, a spokesperson for PRT, told KDKA News that delays could increase as the day goes on.