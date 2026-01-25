Snow begins to fall in Pittsburgh overnight, snowstorm expected to last most of Sunday

The snow arrived overnight in the Pittsburgh area, and it's expected to last all day long.

As of Sunday morning, about 3 inches were recorded at the National Weather Service, and throughout the day, 10-16 inches are possible.

Sunday morning forecast calls for up to 16 inches of snow in Pittsburgh

When it comes to timing this system out, as of 7 a.m., Pittsburgh has seen 3.6" of snow. The highest snow rates, of potentially an inch to two inches an hour, aren't expected until this afternoon. We are certainly tracking on the high side of things when it comes to snow, and we will easily hit our snow range.

Most should see around a foot of snow falling today, with some areas like the Ridges of Fayette and Westmoreland counties expected to see additional accumulating snow on Monday. We will see isolated totals of snow topping 16 inches.

Maps show that most of the region could see up to 16 inches through Monday morning. KDKA Weather Center

It will continue to snow through 10 p.m., with some places continuing to see snow accumulating on Monday.

PennDOT says all roads are snow-covered

PennDOT's Assistant District Executive of Maintenance, Lori Musto, joined KDKA-TV Sunday Morning News to provide an update on the roads and their work.

Musto told KDKA-TV that the snowstorm is about what they expected.

"We did expect the snow to stick fairly quickly, and that's exactly what happened," she said. "As soon as it started to snow this morning, we started to see the roads get covered pretty quickly."

While most of the roads are snow-covered, Musto said that as quickly as PennDOT has been able to clear the roads, they're quickly getting recovered once the plow train moves through.

"We've been trying to run the plow trains on the multi-lane and on the interstates, but as soon as we go through, you're quickly seeing them become snow-covered again," Musto said.

Of course, Musto stressed that if you don't have to go out, stay home.

"If you don't have to go out, please don't go out, just give us time to work; but if you do have to go out, give yourself extra time, make sure your vehicle is equipped to handle the snow, obviously, two-wheel drive vehicles or bald tires, people will really have a lot of issues," she said.

WATCH: PennDOT's Lori Musto joins KDKA-TV Sunday Morning News













Snowstorm causes several road restrictions across the Pittsburgh area

PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on major roads in western Pennsylvania as a major winter storm slams the area.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit says services are operating on a delay

On Saturday afternoon, Pittsburgh Regional Transit laid out its plans to deal with the impending snowstorm.

As of Saturday evening, crews were salting busways, park-and-rides, and stations.

PRT spokesperson Adam Brandolph joined KDKA-TV Sunday Morning News to provide an update, saying that services were on about a 30-minute delay.

"Right now, all service is running; we're running regular Sunday service, but we're experiencing about a 30-minute delay across our system," he said.

As of Sunday morning, Brandolph said that buses are unable to serve some areas in Penn Hills, North Side, and Braddock Hills. The reason is that some of those areas are hilly, and with the icy and snowy conditions, it creates a situation where buses are unable to travel.

"For riders, we're encouraging them to call our customer service line at 412-442-2000 and talk to a customer service rep, ask them if buses are serving their stop," Brandolph said. "At this early stage, our customer service folks will know which bus stops are able to be served and which cannot. Generally, as you heard from PennDOT, if your trip is not absolutely necessary, stay home."

Brandolph added that if you don't see a bus coming down your route, head to the nearest main road, because it is more likely buses will be able to travel on main roads.

WATCH: PRT provides an update on services on Sunday morning

More than 100 flights canceled as of Sunday morning at PIT

With the snow hitting a large portion of the East Coast, flights out of and into Pittsburgh International Airport are being canceled.

According to the website FlightAware, as of around 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, more than 150 flights have been canceled.

Churches, schools, and other organizations closed due to the snow

With the snow bearing down on western Pennsylvania, dozens of schools, churches, and organizations in the Pittsburgh area have issued closures or cancellations.

