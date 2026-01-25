Historic snowstorm has arrived in Pittsburgh with continuous snow expected through Sunday night

It's snowing, and it will continue to snow through at least 10 p.m. today with significant snow accumulation expected.

How much snow is expected in Pittsburgh this weekend?

Most should see around a foot of snow falling today, with some areas like the Ridges of Fayette & Westmoreland counties expected to see additional accumulating snow on Monday. We will see isolated totals of snow topping 16 inches!

Maps show that most of the region could see up to 16 inches through Monday morning. KDKA Weather Center

While snow is the main concern today, as a warm sliver of air works its way in, we will see periods of sleet for some. The chance to see sleet will be highest south of I-70, but the warm layer may make its way as far north as southern Allegheny County.

Sleet will eat into snow totals, but the more serious issue is that it ups the chances for power outages. Power outages will happen even in places where you see just snow, but not on the same level.

Winter watches and warnings across the East Coast KDKA Weather Center

When it comes to timing this system out, as of 7 a.m., Pittsburgh has seen 3.6" of snow. The highest snow rates, of potentially an inch to two inches an hour, aren't expected until this afternoon. We are certainly tracking on the high side of things when it comes to snow, and we will easily hit our snow range.

Will it also be cold during the snowstorm in Pittsburgh?

Looking at your forecast, it will continue to snow through 10 p.m., with some places continuing to see snow accumulating on Monday.

Highs today will hit the upper 20s due to a late-day push of temperatures ahead of an arctic front that will drop through tonight. Monday midnight temperatures will also be in the mid-20s and likely the high temperature for the day. I have Pittsburgh's high of 25 °.

Frigid temperatures follow the snowstorm this week in Pittsburgh

The rest of Monday will be frigid with temperatures dipping to the teens for the afternoon and bottoming out near 0° just before midnight on Tuesday. Tuesday morning lows will fall to -2° with wind chills -10 to -20 below zero.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - January 25, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

The rest of the week, I have highs only hitting the teens with morning lows at or below 0 every day. The weather will be extreme and dangerous, with frostbite potentially settling in as little as 30 minutes for those who are not properly prepared for it.

When it comes to hazards ahead, power outages will be possible. Blowing snow means re-covered and potentially slick roads. Frostbite will be possible as crews potentially try to fix power lines downed due to snow and ice.

7-day forecast: January 25, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

