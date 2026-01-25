Travel restrictions implemented for Pittsburgh area amid major winter storm

PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on major roads in western Pennsylvania as a major winter storm slams the area.

In a news release early Sunday morning, PennDOT urged drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, but said a 45 mph speed limit has been placed on the following highways:

Interstates 79, 279, 376 and 579 in Allegheny County

Routes 28 and 65 in Allegheny County

Interstate 376 and Route 65 in Beaver County

Interstates 79 and 376 in Lawrence County

In addition to the 45 mph speed restrictions, PennDOT implemented a T4 vehicle restriction at midnight on Sunday for all interstates. The restriction means no commercial vehicles, school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles towing trailers are permitted.

PennDOT added that additional speed restrictions may be implemented on Sunday as the storm progresses.

"Motorists should always allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks," PennDOT's release said. "Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials."

Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed a disaster emergency proclamation on Friday ahead of the storm, which could drop 10 to 16 inches of snow on the Pittsburgh area. The disaster proclamation it easier to get funding and provide state agencies with the resources needed to help counties and municipalities.