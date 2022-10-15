Man in critical condition after shooting in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot in McKees Rocks.
According to information provided by Allegheny County Police, around 2 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of Odonovan Street for a reported shooting.
Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
