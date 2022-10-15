Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in critical condition after shooting in McKees Rocks

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot in McKees Rocks.

According to information provided by Allegheny County Police, around 2 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of Odonovan Street for a reported shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on October 15, 2022 / 6:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.