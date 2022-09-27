Family of man shot at Kennywood shares story: 'Terrified. Terrified. So terrified.'

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Two days after three people, two teenage boys and a father, were shot inside Kennywood Saturday night, there are still no arrests.

Allegheny County police say a handgun discovered near the scene was traced back to Columbus, Ohio, where it was allegedly stolen from a car last August. Police didn't confirm if it was the gun used in the shooting.

KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso talked exclusively to the fiancée of the man who was shot and to his daughter about what they saw and remember.

It was a nightmarish scene for the McKeesport family. The couple watched their daughter get on the final ride when shots were fired. They said they saw large groups of teens wearing hoodies and masks, unchaperoned.

A photo shows 10-year-old Ava Ward with her dad, 39-year-old Brandon Ward, at Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest Saturday night just before he and two other teenage boys were shot. His fiancée Lorrie Metrovich says they had an ominous feeling.

"(Brandon) started noticing more people had hoods up and their masks on," Metrovich said.

She said the teenagers outnumbered the adults "by twenty times one."

"One person caught (Brandon's) attention," Metrovich said. "He was just standing there with a hood on, a mask on, just a little too calm I guess."

The two were leaning up against a fence, watching their daughter and her friend waiting to get on the Musik Express. Then gunshots rang out.

"As soon as we heard the pop, Brandon just said he was hit. And everybody just scattered. Brandon ran one way. I started looking for Ava and couldn't find her so we were panicking," Metrovich said.

Two police officers applied tourniquets to Ward's leg.

"Terrified. Terrified. So terrified. When you see that blood, it's -- you just don't know," Metrovich said.

She says the 15-year-old victim shot in the leg begged her for help. Her daughter Ava ran out of the park with her friend and her friend's mom.

"We started running. I didn't look back or anything. We heard two gunshots and we were really scared," Ava Ward said.

"I didn't see my parents still and I was really scared and worried about them."

Ava then got a call from her mom.

"I started to cry and I just prayed and hoped he was okay: 'please make him okay," Ava said.

Ava's dad was shot in the back of his left thigh. The bullet exited out the front, missing a main artery. He does not need surgery and is out of the hospital recovering at home.

Now the family wants answers from Kennywood.

"It's amazing he got in there with a gun in the first place."

There's been no word from Kennywood about what policy or security changes may be made. Spokesman Nick Paradise said plans are being finalized.

As for the two teenagers shot, one was treated and released. The other is in stable condition.