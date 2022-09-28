Kennywood to provide update following last weekend's triple shooting during Phantom Fall Fest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kennywood Park officials will hold a briefing this morning to provide an update after three people were shot during Phantom Fall Fest on Saturday night.

A total of three people were hit by bullets after gunfire rang out late on Saturday night. Two of the victims were 15 years old, the third a 39-year-old man. All three were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Allegheny County Police recovered a gun at the scene, that they say was reported stolen in Ohio last year. It's still unclear if the gun that was recovered was that which was used in the shooting.

During Wednesday morning's briefing at the park, officials are expected to recap the events of the evening, including the security that was in place and the screening technology used at the front gate.

Officials are also expected to share 'new and enhanced' security measures being put into place before the park reopens this weekend.

