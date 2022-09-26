Gun used in shooting at Kennywood Park was stolen from vehicle in Ohio, police said

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- New details have emerged about the gun used in the weekend shooting at Kennywood Park.

The investigation shows the firearm used in the incident was stolen from a vehicle in Columbus, Ohio, in August of 2021, Allegheny County Police said.

It was found by responding officers near the scene.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 39-year-old man were wounded in the gunfire at the park late Saturday. Police said they have found nothing to confirm any of the victims were directly involved in the altercation.

Police swarmed the park just before 11 p.m. after reports of an altercation and shots fired in front of the Music Express ride, investigators said. Witnesses reported two groups of young people involved in a fight.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

But, investigators describe the gunman as a black male who was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored, COVID-19 mask.

All three victims were treated and released from the hospital for leg wounds.

Police continue to review tips and video evidence. Allegheny County police are working with West Mifflin police and Kennywood security on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to called the Allegheny County Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.