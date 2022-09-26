Parkgoers concerned over Kennywood's security protocols following shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The big question that still doesn't have an answer is how does a gun get inside Kennywood?

A couple of mothers we spoke with are extremely concerned because they believe not enough measures were taken to prevent this.

Multiple people told KDKA that metal detectors were not working, and some of the bag checks were not thorough.

One mother said all she had to do was say she had a diaper bag, and no one checked it. Adding that she had her keys, phone, and a brace on and no scanners went off.

This afternoon, Kennywood released a statement saying, their security protocols include state-of-the-art weapons detection systems, video scanning, and bag checks. They regularly supplement their security with staff from West Mifflin police and Allegheny County police.

Kerstin Dix wanted to know how a gun gets in the park when she was flagged for having some makeup in her bag in a glass bottle.

"And that has me furious. That has me furious. I was like whatever, take it back to the car, and enjoy our day. That had me fuming when I found out someone had a gun and people got shot," Dix said.

Tracy Yakubik also said security was not enough for the crowds. She saw at least two fights before the shooting, including one where a girl was jumped.

"A whole bunch of girls went over and started stomping on her face. Kicking at her," Yakubik said.

She went to customer services to address the concern and was allegedly told to come back on a Friday or Sunday when it's not busy.

"My sister and I looked at each other and said, 'are you serious?' You're basically telling us this is okay."

"Kennywood is a family-fun environment. Now you have to be scared to enter Kennywood. Worried that you're going to get shot," Yakubik added.

"We will probably never be back to Kennywood," said Dix.

Allegheny County police continue to investigate. Kennywood said they are cooperating.

We will continue to follow this and bring you the latest on-air and online.