Kennywood set to reopen today after shooting last weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, Kennywood will welcome back guests after three people were shot there last Saturday night

Police said an argument between two teenage groups is what prompted the shooting where two 15-year-olds were shot.

Since then, there have been questions about security at Kennywood and how a teenager was able to bring a gun inside the park. But earlier this week, the park announced some safety upgrades.

Kennywood said there will now be an increased security presence by doubling the police presence. Perimeter enhancements are now in place. A chaperone policy will be enforced, with anybody under 17 needing adult supervision. There also is a new bag policy and decorative facial coverings will be limited, however, covid-19 masks are okay to wear.

Some people said they're not sure how Kennywood will be able to enforce all of the new measures, and they won't be going back anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the shooter has not been identified.