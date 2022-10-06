Allegheny County Police expected to announce arrest in Kennywood shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Later today, Allegheny County Police are holding a press conference to announce the arrest of a suspect in Kennywood shooting that took place last weekend.

You can watch the press conference live on CBS News Pittsburgh.

Three people, including two teenagers, were shot at Kennywood on September 24.

RELATED STORIES:

Just two days later, police said the gun recovered in the shooting had been stolen from Ohio.

Meanwhile, the park announced new safety measures in response to the shooting including:

Increased police support

Perimeter enhancements

Chaperone policy updates

Park entrance policies

New bag policy

Limiting facial coverings

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details