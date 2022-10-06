Allegheny County Police expected to announce arrest in Kennywood shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Later today, Allegheny County Police are holding a press conference to announce the arrest of a suspect in Kennywood shooting that took place last weekend.
Three people, including two teenagers, were shot at Kennywood on September 24.
Just two days later, police said the gun recovered in the shooting had been stolen from Ohio.
Meanwhile, the park announced new safety measures in response to the shooting including:
- Increased police support
- Perimeter enhancements
- Chaperone policy updates
- Park entrance policies
- New bag policy
- Limiting facial coverings
