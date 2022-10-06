Watch CBS News
Allegheny County Police expected to announce arrest in Kennywood shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Later today, Allegheny County Police are holding a press conference to announce the arrest of a suspect in Kennywood shooting that took place last weekend. 

You can watch the press conference live on CBS News Pittsburgh. 

CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Three people, including two teenagers, were shot at Kennywood on September 24. 

Just two days later, police said the gun recovered in the shooting had been stolen from Ohio. 

Meanwhile, the park announced new safety measures in response to the shooting including: 

  • Increased police support
  • Perimeter enhancements
  • Chaperone policy updates
  • Park entrance policies
  • New bag policy 
  • Limiting facial coverings

First published on October 6, 2022 / 7:14 AM

