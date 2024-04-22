The 2024 Primary Election Guide for Pittsburgh area voters. Key races, mail-in ballots, county-by-county info

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, to cast their ballots in the state's Primary Election. Here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.

On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. (postmarks are not enough).

If you are headed to the polls, look below for more information on changes you can expect and tips for first-time voters.

VOTING INFO

HOW TO

Casting your vote by mail-in ballot

Read the instructions carefully.

Fill out the ballot, being sure to follow instructions on how to mark selections.

Seal the ballot in the inner secrecy envelope marked "Official Election Ballot." Do not make any stray marks on the envelope.

envelope marked "Official Election Ballot." Do not make any stray marks on the envelope. Then, seal the secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope.

envelope. Sign and date the declaration on the outer return envelope.

WHERE?

Polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be received by your County Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you have not mailed your ballot, voters can return their voted mail-in or absentee ballot to their county's election office during that office's business hours. Hand-delivered ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on May 16.

Mail-in ballot tracker

Pennsylvania voters can track the status of their mail-in or absentee ballot online.

Hand-delivering your ballot

Drop it off at a county election office.

Find out if your county has a drop box. If so, deliver a voted ballot there.

Find out if your county has a satellite election office where you can drop off a ballot.

CitiParks Facilities Closed

These sites in Pittsburgh will be closed to serve as polling locations on April 23.

SENIOR CENTERS

Beechview (1555 Broadway Ave.)

Brighton Heights (3515 McClure Ave.)

Hazelwood (5344 Second Ave.)

Sheraden (720 Sherwood St.)—Open for Senior Lunch ONLY (lunch orders due by Friday, 4/19 to participate in lunch on 4/23.)

South Side (12th & Bingham Sts.)—Open for Senior Lunch ONLY (lunch orders due by Friday, 4/19 to participate in lunch on 4/23.)

RECREATION CENTERS

Arlington (2201 Salisbury St.)

Brookline (1400 Oakridge St.)

Paulson (1201 Paulson Ave.)

Phillips (201 Parkfield St.)

Warrington (329 Warrington Ave.)

Due to the Pittsburgh Public Schools having off for Election Day, the After-School Feeding Program will not operate on Tuesday. Normal Operations will resume Wednesday, April 24, 2024

DEADLINES

April 8, 2024: Last day to register to vote.

April 16, 2024: Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot.

April 23, 2024: Election Day

May 30, 2024: Last day for County Board of Elections to receive completed military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 P.M. on April 22).

KEY RACES

President

The battleground state's primary election is relatively late, and Republican Donald Trump is currently running unopposed since former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley suspended her 2024 GOP presidential campaign in early March.

Democrat Joe Biden is also running unopposed in the primary. This comes as his remaining challenger Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota dropped his long-shot Democratic primary bid against Biden in early March.

Senate

State Attorney General, Auditor General, and Treasurer

Pennsylvania House of Representatives 11th District

Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District



Pennsylvania's 14th Congressional District



Pennsylvania House of Representatives 32nd District

Pennsylvania House of Representatives 34th District

Pennsylvania House of Representatives 50th District



Pennsylvania House of Representatives 55th District

Additional Election Coverage

PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES' ELECTION WEBSITES

• Allegheny County •

Elections Division

• Armstrong County •

Elections Department

• Beaver County •

Elections Bureau

• Butler County •

Bureau of Elections

• Clarion County •

Voter Information

• Fayette County •

Election Bureau

• Greene County •

Elections Department

• Indiana County •

Elections Office

• Lawrence County •

Voter Services

• Mercer County •

Elections Office

• Somerset County •

Voter Information

• Venango County •

Election Services

• Washington County •

Elections Office

• Westmoreland County •

Election Bureau

VOTE PA ELECTION OFFICES BY COUNTY

RELATED: When is the 2024 Pennsylvania primary? Date, who's on the ballot, how to vote by mail

VOTING PROBLEM TO REPORT?

The Department of State operates an Election Day hotline to field concerns about voting and the voting process. It is available at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772). Click here for an overview of your voting rights in Pennsylvania.

Your County's Election Office

• County-By-County Map

Tips

• Tips For First Time Voters

More

• League Of Women's Voters Of Pennsylvania

Follow the KDKA Politics Page for more coverage and analysis on Election Day.