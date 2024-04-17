Pennsylvania Rep. Joe McAndrew challenged in Democratic primary by Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While 19 local state representatives are unopposed at all this year, five local representatives are being challenged in their own party primary next Tuesday. One of those races is in the 32nd District.

For nearly 40 years, the Penn Hills area had but one state representative, Tony DeLuca. When he died in 2022, the 32nd District in Oakmont, Penn Hills, Verona and half of Plum reelected him posthumously.

That led to a special election in February of 2023 when Joe McAndrew, a 33-year-old legislative and party staffer was elected in a special election after he was chosen by a ballot of party committee people to be the nominee. It was a big generational shift from the 85-year-old DeLuca.

"We really need somebody who is going to look at what those needs really are for my generation and the generation below and above me and making sure there is opportunity for people," said McAndrew.

McAndrew's Democratic primary challenger is Pauline Calabrese, the mayor of Penn Hills and a 63-year-old attorney. Calabrese says McAndrew was nominated by people he appointed to the Penn Hills Democratic Committee.

"Mr. McAndrew was picked by political insiders. The voters have never had a chance to have a primary election. I think they deserve a choice, and I'm going to give them that," said Calabrese.

Calabrese cites her hands-on experience as mayor now in her second term and says it's not McAndrew's age that is the issue.

"I am not going to hold that against him, but the voters need to know that he has no prior experience in public office. He ran for mayor of Oakmont and did not win that election, so he moved to Penn Hills. I have lived in Penn Hills for about 26 years. He's lived in Penn Hills for about 26 months," Calabrese said.

McAndrew says his family has lived in Penn Hills since 1955 and he recently bought his great-grandparents' home. As for the experience, McAndrew touts his office's work helping 11,000 residents and his subcommittee appointment as a freshman.

"I was made subcommittee chair on public transportation, and so overall I have been focusing very heavily on making sure my constituents are taken care of, that we have good infrastructure, and that we are moving the ball forward for Pennsylvanians," McAndrew said.

Democrats will choose between McAndrew and Calabrese on Tuesday, so far, there is no Republican on the ballot which allows for a write-in candidate, including the two Democrats, to win the Republican nomination.