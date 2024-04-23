Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania primary election results for 2024

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Voters in Pennsylvania went to the polls on Tuesday for the primary election. 

Pennsylvanians cast their ballots in primary elections for president, U.S. House, U.S. Senate and many other important state positions.

Pennsylvania is a closed primary, meaning voters had to be registered with a political party to vote in that party's primary. Independent voters could not participate on Tuesday. But there is legislation to allow the state's 1 million independents the chance to vote in the party primary they choose. While there is growing support for the legislation, it has not passed both houses of the General Assembly.

Pennsylvania presidential primary results

Pennsylvania U.S. House primary results 

Pennsylvania state Senate and House primary results 

Pennsylvania attorney general primary results 

Pennsylvania auditor general and treasurer primary results

What was the voter turnout for the Pennsylvania primary?

Same-day voter turnout appeared to be low everywhere on Tuesday. Maybe that's not too surprising, as the presidential primary contests in both parties are essentially over, and most people had no idea who is running for state attorney general, state auditor general and state treasurer.  

Also, it's really was no contest in many of the races on the ballot. Five local state senators were unopposed, along with 19 local state representatives.  

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on April 23, 2024 / 7:17 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

