When is the 2024 Pennsylvania primary? Date, when to register, how to vote by mail

Why expert says Super Tuesday is "make or break" for Republican candidate Nikki Haley

Why expert says Super Tuesday is "make or break" for Republican candidate Nikki Haley

Why expert says Super Tuesday is "make or break" for Republican candidate Nikki Haley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania's 2024 primary election is coming up soon and the deadlines to register to vote and apply for a mail-in ballot will be here before you know it.

You don't have to do it all at the last minute. We're going to list out everything you need to know about when the election is, when and where to vote and of course, who's running.

What is the date of the 2024 Pennsylvania primary and when do I need to register?

The Pennsylvania primary election is set for April 23, 2024.

If you're not registered to vote, you have until the deadline of April 8, 2024.

If you want to vote by mail in the Pennsylvania primary, you have to apply for a mail-in ballot or civilian absentee ballot by April 16.

Your ballot is due in your county's elections office by 8 p.m. on April 23.

There has been some debate in Harrisburg about moving the date of the primary election, but nothing has materialized.

How do I register to vote in Pennsylvania? Am I already registered?

If you recently renewed your driver's license, you might already be registered to vote. Pennsylvania implemented "motor voter" rules at the commonwealth's driver license centers last year.

Under the new rules that took effect in September 2023, drivers are prompted to register to vote when they receive or renew a driver's license.

You can check if you're registered to vote in Pennsylvania using this "Find voter registration status" form on the Pennsylvania Department of State's website, Vote.PA.Gov.

If you're not registered to vote in Pennsylvania, you can visit your county election office's website and look for the "register online" button.

Most common reasons mail ballots are thrown out: don't send a naked ballot

If you're voting by mail, you have to do it right - follow the instructions to the letter, or your vote might not count.

Pennsylvania's vote-by-mail process has been the subject of lawsuits over whether certain errors on ballots invalidate them. So don't let your ballot be one of them.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, over 16,000 mail-in ballots in the November 2022 election were thrown out due to errors including the wrong date, lack of a signature, no date, or no security envelope (also known as a "naked ballot").

In the 2023 primary, over 17,000 mail ballots were rejected, amounting to about 2.8% of the 597,000 mail ballots cast.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced a ballot redesign last year aimed at reducing the number of rejections.

Here are some of the most common mail-in ballot errors with a brief explanation and how to avoid them:

Naked ballot

A naked ballot means it's missing the security envelope. In the Instagram Reel above, Montgomery County Director of Voter Services Dori Sawyer showed CBS Philadelphia's Kim Hudson how to properly fill out a mail ballot.

Once you've made the selections on your ballot, first put it in the inner security envelope.

Then that security envelope goes in the larger labeled envelope that you mail back to your county elections office (or drop in a mail-in ballot drop box).

Solution: Put your mail-in ballot in the inner security envelope and then put it in the outer, signed and dated, envelope before sending.

No date or wrong date

Problem: Mail-in ballots must be marked in the date field with the date you are mailing them - which has to be before Election Day. A lot of people have been writing their birthdate in this field - but it should be a date in March or April 2024 - prior to April 23.

The redesigned ballots have the date field pre-filled with a "20" in the year position - to avoid people writing their birthdate, according to Schmidt's office.

Solution: Put the correct date, the date you are returning/mailing your ballot, in the date field.

No signature

Some people also returned the mail-in ballot without a signature.

Solution: Sign your ballot!

Races to watch in the 2024 Pennsylvania primary

The battleground state's primary election is relatively late — and, by then, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden may have locked up the delegates they need to become their parties' nominees in the November general election for president.

Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey appears unlikely to face a primary opponent while Republican challenger David McCormick may face just token opposition. Control of the U.S. Senate is on the line in 2024, and Casey's bid for a fourth term is expected to be one of the nation's most expensive and closely watched races.

Still, primary voters will have choices in other races.

The state allows one week to file court challenges to a candidate's paperwork, and courts have one more week after that — until Feb. 27 — to render a decision. April 8 is the last day to register to vote before the primary, and April 16 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot.

Independents and minor party candidates file paperwork on a different timeline, with a deadline of Aug. 1.

A look at who has filed in each race, according to information from state election officials:

President

Biden and Trump filed to run for president, as did their remaining nationally known primary opponents, Trump's former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on the Republican ballot and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota on the Democratic ballot.

U.S. Senate

McCormick and Casey filed, as did perennial candidate Joe Vodvarka, a retired spring manufacturer from the Pittsburgh area who is making at least his fifth bid and second as a Republican.

Congress

All 17 incumbents — nine Democrats and eight Republicans — are running for reelection in Pennsylvania's 17 congressional seats.

Only a handful of the seats are expected to be competitive in the November general election. For the primary, 47 candidates filed to run, including 16 Democratic challengers and 13 Republican challengers.

Most notable are challengers in two districts.

In the 7th District in eastern Pennsylvania, three Republicans are vying for the nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild of Allentown. They are state Rep. Ryan MacKenzie, IT firm owner Kevin Dellicker and lawyer Maria Montero.

Meanwhile, in southcentral Pennsylvania's 10th District, six Democrats are seeking the nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry of York County. They are former public radio executive Blake Lynch, business consultant John Broadhurst, former TV news personality Janelle Stelson, Harrisburg City Council member Shamaine Daniels, retired Marine Corps pilot Michael O'Brien and Rick Coplen, a teacher and retired Army officer.

Every incumbent has a general election challenger, except for Democratic U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans of Philadelphia.

In the primary, just four have a challenger: Evans, Pittsburgh-area Democratic U.S. Rep. Summer Lee and Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly of Butler and Bryan Fitzpatrick of Bucks County.

Attorney general

Five Democrats filed for the party's primary.

They include state Rep. Jared Solomon of Philadelphia, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, former state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, former federal prosecutor Joe Khan and Keir Bradford-Grey, the former head of Philadelphia's and Montgomery County's public defense lawyers.

On the Republican side, York County's district attorney, Dave Sunday, and state Rep. Craig Williams of Delaware County filed to run.

Treasurer

Stacy Garrity, the Republican incumbent, filed to run for a second four-year term. On the Democratic side, two filed to run: state Rep. Ryan Bizarro of Erie and Erin McClelland, a two-time congressional candidate in suburban Pittsburgh who has helped run various human services organizations.

Auditor general

The Republican incumbent, Tim DeFoor, filed to run for a second four-year term. On the Democratic side, two filed to run: state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia and Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley.