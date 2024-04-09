2 Democrats compete in primary to take on incumbent Republican Auditor General Tim DeFoor

2 Democrats compete in primary to take on incumbent Republican auditor general

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania primary is two weeks from Tuesday, and voters will nominate candidates for several statewide offices, including auditor general.

As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports in his ongoing series on contested primary races, Republicans have just one candidate for this office while Democrats have two.

Four years ago, Republican Timothy DeFoor became the first African American elected auditor general. He is unopposed for renomination, but two Democrats — Philadelphia State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta and Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley — want to oversee how state money is spent.

"Literally every dollar that we spend somehow impacts somebody's life," Pinsley said.

"You're the public advocate," Kenyatta said. "You're that one person in government who's making sure people aren't getting screwed."

Both Kenyatta, who is the first African American LGBTQ+ man elected to the General Assembly, and Pinsley, who defeated a Republican incumbent, share similar views but point to some differences.

"I bring not only a unique experience because of my lived experience but very serious experience over a half-decade in Harrisburg," Kenyatta said. "You know I serve on the State Government Committee, which as the name implies oversees multiple state agencies."

"I would say the thing that separates us the most are our qualifications," Pinsley said. "My background is in finance. I have my MBA is in finance. I've been working in large companies, and I am currently the controller."

Kenyatta stresses his vision of a more activist office, while Pinsley said he knows how to use the auditor general's office.

"I did an audit as controller where I showed we spend about $30 million a year on health care," Pinsley said. "We were able to bring back $9 million to the county over three years. During the Dobbs decision, I found that Wells Fargo was donating to anti-choice candidates, so I asked our commissioners to divest all $145 million and try to put it into a bank that is non-partisan because I would like to see big money out of politics."

"The auditor general is at its core a leader," Kenyatta said. "Leaders have to have a vision for their department, a vision for the future. No auditor general, him or herself, is conducting individual audits. What they're doing is being a project manager. They're laying out a vision and leading a staff to do it."

Both said they are the right choice to take on the incumbent.

"I have the qualifications to stand with him toe to toe, whereas my opponent does not," Pinsley said. "Also, I've had the experience of flipping seats from red to blue, where my opponent has not."

"I have been that person who has stood up on that House floor time and time again asking tough questions of the critical legislation that's going to be passed and pushing back," Kenyatta said.

Democrats will choose between Kenyatta and Pinsley on April 23.