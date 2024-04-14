Ballot drop-off locations open across Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ballot drop-off sites across Allegheny County opened on Saturday.

This comes ahead of the Commonwealth's primary election on April 23.

So far, the county elections division says more than 35,000 mail-in ballots have already been returned.

The locations will be open in seven different spots for the next two weekends from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, April 16.