Incumbent Butler County state Rep. Marci Mustello challenged in Republican primary by Ryan Covert

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Three local Republican state House members are among the few being challenged within their party primary, and that includes state Rep. Marci Mustello of Butler.

For nearly five years, she has represented the 11th House District that stretches through the eastern half of Butler County.

"There's a lot of experience that I bring to the table. And those who know me know that I am a 24/7 legislator, Mustello said.

Back in 2020, Republican Ryan Covert came within 742 votes of defeating Mustello in the Republican primary. This year, he's trying again.

"I don't just feel that she is a true Republican. I feel like she's more of a left-leaning Republican, and I don't think that is the proper representation for the 11th District. I think it's a Christian conservative family value kind of district, and I don't feel she kind of represents that," Covert said.

Mustello calls herself a conservative and says there's at least one thing that separates her from her opponent.

"I think the main difference is experience. Experience matters. A full-time legislator I think is vital to this role. I am on call 24/7 to the people of the 11th District," Mustello said.

Covert, a small businessman, says he will be a new kind of lawmaker, while Mustello says she is already delivering to her constituents.

"I'm looking to break the mold. They say everyone gets into office and they get corrupted, and I don't feel like that's me. I feel like I have the will and the strength to do actually what I say I'm going to do," Covert said.

"We've got constituent service that is second to none in this commonwealth, and I'd put my team up against anybody," Mustello said.

Republican voters will choose between Mustello and Covert next Tuesday.