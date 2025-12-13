Pittsburgh braces for heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures | Live First Alert Weather
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. for counties south of Allegheny County, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Allegheny County and others to the north.
National Weather Service issues Winter Storm Warning
Earlier this week, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of the Pittsburgh area along and south of I-70 for today and Sunday due to what they described as "a band of heavier snow."
As of Friday evening, nearly all of the Pittsburgh area is expected to see between two and four inches of snow.
In Pittsburgh, the estimate is 3-5 inches and 5-10 for the ridges.
Snow will be coupled with frigid temperatures
As the snow tapers off around midnight Sunday morning, it will remain scattered, but cold air will follow, leaving the low temperatures in the single digits, and the wind chill below zero as gusts could reach up to 15-20mph.
Road crews prepare for winter storm
Crews across western Pennsylvania say that they're prepared for the impending snowfall.
In Allegheny County, there are two dozen trucks and more than 9,000 tons of salt at the ready.
Even with the preparations, they're asking those who don't need to go out to stay off the roads in order to give them the space to clear them.
PennDOT reduces speed limits for several area roadways
As the snow began to fall on Saturday, PennDOT announced it had reduced speed limits for several major roadways across the Pittsburgh area, including Interstates 70, 79 and 376.
PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, but for those who must head out, speeds have been reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:
Allegheny County
- Interstates 79, 376 (Parkways East and West), 279 (Parkway North), and 579
- Route 28
Beaver County
- Interstate 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway)
Lawrence County
- Interstate 376
- Interstate 79
Washington and Westmoreland counties
- Interstate 70
Greene and Washington counties
- Interstate 79
Additional speed restrictions on interstates and expressways may be implemented as the storm progresses.
Although roadways will continue to be treated, PennDOT says its goal is to keep roads passable. Roadways will not be completely free of ice and snow, officials say.
PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
KDKA's Shelley Bortz reports from the Mobile Weather Lab
KDKA's Shelley Bortz was live along Route 19 in Allegheny County to give a real-time update of how the snow was impacting roads.
Areas south of Pittsburgh seeing heaviest of the snow
The Pittsburgh region received a weekend blast of winter weather, including heavy snowfall in many places south of Pittsburgh. KDKA-TV's Chilekasi Adele reports from Washington County.
KDKA-TV Sunday Evening Forecast
Snow moved in right on schedule, and we are now moving into the part of the event where the heaviest rates are expected.
The steady, widespread snow will slowly taper from northwest to southeast between midnight through 4 a.m. Sunday with lingering flurries and snow showers. Lake-effect snow showers are expected to increase in coverage after sunrise and persist most of Sunday into Monday morning. Most of these will impact the I-80 to Route 422 corridors, but it is likely some of these bands—especially if we get a solid fetch off of Huron as well—will make it into the Pittsburgh metro area, leading to locally higher amounts and reduced visibility.
A lake-effect snow warning is in effect for Mercer and Venango counties to account for this.
See the updated Sunday forecast right here.
KDKA-TV Sunday Morning Forecast
Saturday morning is starting off quietly before widespread, impactful snow moves across the region.
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings start at 1 p.m. today and go until 1 p.m. Sunday. Areas north of I-80 are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 8 a.m. Monday with lake effect snow showers expected Sunday into early Monday behind the system.
After we deal with the snow on Saturday evening, temperatures will begin to fall with temperatures in the low teens and wind chill into the negatives on Sunday.
Get the full Sunday morning forecast right here.
Hey Ray: Which generation saw the most snowfall?
Every generation loves to say something to the effect of "back in my day, we got so much more snow!" Or, they also love the classic of having to "walk uphill both ways to school in the snow!"
Bragging about having to deal with the snow is nothing new, but let's explore that. Which generation in Pittsburgh actually saw the most snow?
I combed through the National Weather Service records when it comes to snow in Pittsburgh. Historically, the frequency of snowfalls of 12" or more is about once every 15 years.
You can check out the full Hey Ray right here!
Maps estimate expected snowfall in Pittsburgh
A winter storm system is making its way to western Pennsylvania and is expected to bring significant snowfall to the region this weekend.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of the Pittsburgh area along and south of Interstate 70 for Saturday into Sunday "due to a band of heavier snow."
Nearly all of the Pittsburgh area is expected to see between two and four inches of snow.
The current estimates forecast 3 to 5 inches of snow for much of the area, including Pittsburgh, and 5 to 10 inches for the ridges.