Heating centers to open across Pittsburgh area in response to cold temperatures
The city of Pittsburgh will activate five warming centers on Monday, as the region prepares for an Arctic blast, with forecasted high temperatures near 20 degrees. All heating centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CitiParks and the city of Pittsburgh typically activate warming centers when forecasted highs are predicted to be 20 degrees or lower.
Heating centers opening
Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
1555 Broadway Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216
Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
745 Greenfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15217
Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
7321 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15208
Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
720 Sherwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15204
South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center
12th & Bingham Streets
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203
CitiParks Recreation Centers also open
CitiParks Recreation Centers will be open during the following hours:
Ammon (2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219)
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Arlington (2201 Salisbury Street, 15210)
Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Brookline (1400 Oakridge Street, 15226)
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jefferson (605 Redknap Street, 15212)
Monday through Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Magee (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217)
Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ormsby (79 S 22nd Street, 15203)
Monday through Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Paulson (1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206)
Monday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Warrington (329 Warrington Avenue, 15210)
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
West Penn (450 30th Street, 15219)
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.