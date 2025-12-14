Heating centers to open across Pittsburgh area in response to cold temperatures

The city of Pittsburgh will activate five warming centers on Monday, as the region prepares for an Arctic blast, with forecasted high temperatures near 20 degrees. All heating centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CitiParks and the city of Pittsburgh typically activate warming centers when forecasted highs are predicted to be 20 degrees or lower.

Heating centers opening

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15204

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203

CitiParks Recreation Centers also open

CitiParks Recreation Centers will be open during the following hours:

Ammon (2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219)

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Arlington (2201 Salisbury Street, 15210)

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brookline (1400 Oakridge Street, 15226)

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jefferson (605 Redknap Street, 15212)

Monday through Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Magee (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217)

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ormsby (79 S 22nd Street, 15203)

Monday through Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Paulson (1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206)

Monday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warrington (329 Warrington Avenue, 15210)

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

West Penn (450 30th Street, 15219)

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.