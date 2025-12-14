Watch CBS News
Heating centers to open across Pittsburgh area in response to cold temperatures

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
The city of Pittsburgh will activate five warming centers on Monday, as the region prepares for an Arctic blast, with forecasted high temperatures near 20 degrees. All heating centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CitiParks and the city of Pittsburgh typically activate warming centers when forecasted highs are predicted to be 20 degrees or lower.

Heating centers opening

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
1555 Broadway Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216 

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
745 Greenfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15217 

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
7321 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15208 

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
720 Sherwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15204 

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center
12th & Bingham Streets
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203 

CitiParks Recreation Centers also open

CitiParks Recreation Centers will be open during the following hours: 

Ammon (2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219)
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Arlington (2201 Salisbury Street, 15210)
Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brookline (1400 Oakridge Street, 15226)
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jefferson (605 Redknap Street, 15212)
Monday through Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Magee (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217)
Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ormsby (79 S 22nd Street, 15203)
Monday through Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Paulson (1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206)
Monday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warrington (329 Warrington Avenue, 15210)
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

West Penn (450 30th Street, 15219)
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

