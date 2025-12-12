Crews across western Pennsylvania ready for winter storm but encourage people to stay off roads

With several inches of snow on the way across the Pittsburgh area this weekend, crews are preparing for what's to come.

Most of the area is expected to get between 3 and 5 inches, and the ridges could see 5 to 10 inches.

In Allegheny County, Public Works said they'll deploy 24 salt trucks with plows once the snow starts to fall on Saturday morning. Officials said they have more than 9,000 tons of salt and 2,600 gallons of liquid calcium chloride, "which is more than enough to handle the forecasted snowfall."

"We'll be monitoring the storm throughout the day, and as it gets heavier, we'll put additional trucks out on the roadways," said Allegheny County Public Works director Stephen Shanley.

Greensburg public works ready to treat roads

Public works crews in Greensburg were loading up their salt trucks Friday afternoon ahead of plowing and treating 75 miles of roads and alleyways.

"We'll deploy five salt trucks with plows, two other vehicles with plows on them and three pickup trucks with plows on them to help in the neighborhoods," said Greensburg Public Safety director Tom Bell.

Bell said they plan to pretreat the roads before focusing solely on keeping the snow off them.

"The more salt we can get down beforehand so that layer doesn't freeze, the better off we'll be," Bell said.

He said they do not plan to salt and plow at the same time.

"With any season, when you start getting a lot of snow and everything, especially the lake effects, I've always thought I'd rather have a lot of snow than a little bit of snow, because when you get that one inch all the time and the dusting, and then you get, no sooner, salt, and then another band comes through, dumps another inch or so down, and then you're salting again. That eats up that salt supply, and you'd be surprised how fast that goes. And then what happens is, I'm not the only one doing that. It's everybody in the surrounding area, so they seem to get swamped with calls about delivering salt, and then it makes it tough to get salt," Bell said.

Hardware stores stocked with supplies

Meanwhile, Bortz Hardware in Greensburg is stocked up with all the supplies residents may need before, during and after the storm.

"The white pellets, obviously, it's calcium chloride. It's much better for the sidewalk and concrete than traditional rock salt and we have the pet safe over there, which is much better for the pets than the traditional calcium chloride," said Bortz Hardware manager John McDonald.

The store also has shovels of all sizes for even little helpers to jump in when it comes time to shovel off your driveway and sidewalks.

"This is one of those places, like I said, any hint of snow and people are in here. They're buying it," McDonald said.

People encouraged to stay off roads

Public Works officials remind that once the snow begins to fall, it's advised drivers stay off the roads if they can and if you have to drive, be sure to give plow truck drivers plenty of space on the road.

"If you don't have to be out there, that bread, that coffee, those things can wait. Let us do our jobs. Let us get the roads open to be safe for everybody," Bell said.

PennDOT District 12 released a statement to KDKA-TV ahead of the storm saying:

"PennDOT District 12 is monitoring the forecast and coordinating with our local and state partners. District 12 crews are prepared and will be out ahead of the storm pretreating roads. During the storm, crews will be out treating the roads, plowing snow, and working to maintain safe and passable roadways. All available resources will be utilized, and we will continue to monitor the weather. We would ask motorists to please be patient, give our plows space, and limit any unnecessary travel."