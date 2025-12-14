School closings and delays in the Pittsburgh area for Monday, Dec. 15

Dozens of schools and organizations in the Pittsburgh area have issued delays or adjusted plans on Monday as potentially icy road conditions and bitterly cold temperatures take over the region.

Pittsburgh Public Schools is among those with a 2-hour delay on Monday.

Highs on Monday are predicted to be at or near 20 degrees. Because of the cold temperatures, CitiParks and the city of Pittsburgh will also be opening several heating centers.

A full list of closings and delays is below.