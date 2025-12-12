Map shows how much snow the Pittsburgh area could get this weekend with winter storm watch issued

A winter storm system is making its way to western Pennsylvania and is expected to bring significant snowfall to the region this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of the Pittsburgh area along and south of Interstate 70 for Saturday into Sunday "due to a band of heavier snow."

The Winter Storm Watch goes into effect starting Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. includes southwestern and western Pennsylvania, parts of eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. The watch runs through 1 p.m. at Sunday afternoon.

Snow totals could shift north or south depending on the track of the storm, but the National Weather Service said heavy snowfall could potentially exceed 6 inches for some parts of the area.

The National Weather Service said to plan on slippery road conditions.

How much snow will western Pennsylvania get?

Nearly all of the Pittsburgh area is expected to see between two and four inches of snow.

The current estimates forecast 2 to 4 inches of snow for the city of Pittsburgh and the region's northern counties.

A map shows the potential for snowfall in the Pittsburgh area, where a Winter Storm Watch has been issued. The heaviest snowfall is expected in the Laurel Highlands and along the Interstate 70 corridor in Washington and Westmoreland counties. KDKA Weather Center

The highest snow totals are expected in the Laurel Highlands and along the Interstate 70 corridor in Washington and Westmoreland counties along with Fayette and Greene counties, where areas could receive between 3 and 8 inches of snow.