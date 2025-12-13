Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh braces for impactful snow and below-zero wind chills this weekend | First Alert Weather

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

It's a quiet start to our Saturday before widespread, impactful snow moves across the region with an Alberta Clipper system. 

alerts.png
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place starting at 1 p.m. Saturday and until 1 p.m. Sunday.  KDKA Weather Center

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings start at 1 p.m. today and go until 1 p.m. Sunday. Areas north of I-80 are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 8 a.m. Monday with lake effect snow showers expected Sunday into early Monday behind the system. 

Areas south of I-70 (Washington, Westmoreland, Greene, and Fayette County) are expected to see the highest amounts, about 6" and 10" for higher elevations, whereas areas in Allegheny and north will still get heavy snow but closer to the 3-5" range. 

snow-est.png
Expected snowfall through Sunday afternoon KDKA Weather Center

Snow tapers off around midnight and becomes scattered through overnight and early tomorrow. Cold air follows behind, leaving us with lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero with gusts around 15-20mph. 

hourly-snow.png
Temperatures through the next 24 hours in the Pittsburgh area KDKA Weather Center

Our highs on Sunday will only be in the low 20s and feeling in the single digits and teens all day, so bundle up if the kids are going to be outside playing. 

hourly.png
Temperatures with the wind chill factored in on Sunday KDKA Weather Center

Monday will also be a cold one with lows in the teens and highs in the low 20s with cloudy skies. 

The rest of the week, we are seeing seasonable temperatures return to the low 40s on Wednesday. Rain arrives on Thursday with highs back in the low 50s before we are back to highs in the 30s on Friday.

Right now, it's not looking like a white Christmas with above-normal temperatures returning around Christmas.

