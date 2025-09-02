Could SEPTA get a company to sponsor express service to the Eagles' season opener?

After back-and-forth changes over long weekend, morning commute goes smoothly on SEPTA

After back-and-forth changes over long weekend, morning commute goes smoothly on SEPTA

After back-and-forth changes over long weekend, morning commute goes smoothly on SEPTA

SEPTA is trying to secure a sponsor who could fund sports express trains for the Super Bowl champion Eagles' season opener against the longtime division rival Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, a spokesperson said.

The sponsor would help reverse a portion of SEPTA's recent service cuts — which came after state legislators could not come to an agreement to increase the transit authority's funding. The first round of cuts ended express service to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

Under normal conditions, the sports express service would run additional trains on the Broad Street Line when teams are competing, including about 10 when the Eagles are at Lincoln Financial Field.

No sponsor has been announced, but talks are set to continue Tuesday, according to Andrew Busch, SEPTA's director of media relations.

SEPTA has set up a webpage with information for fans using public transportation to get to Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night.

SEPTA has restored service on some routes, and other cuts are on hold after a judge granted a temporary injunction. The attorney who sought that injunction will also argue that the first round of cuts should be reversed.

Eagles issue travel advisory for home opener

The Eagles told fans Tuesday that they should plan to arrive early to Thursday's game "in light of the uncertainties with respect to SEPTA's service."

Fans are also encouraged to carpool if driving to the game, as there may be more people in need of parking spots than usual. In addition, parking lots are opening earlier than normal, at 1:30 p.m.

If tailgating, the Eagles are asking fans to consolidate their tailgate to be the width of their parking spot so that every fan can get a spot.

The Eagles are also asking fans without a game ticket not to travel to the lots.

"Arrangements should be made to enjoy the game with family and friends at another location," the Eagles said in a news release.

Fans board a Broad Street Line train at NRG Station after a Phillies game on Saturday, Aug. 30, after SEPTA cut sports express trains in its first round of service cuts. The Philly Captain

Fans feel impact of SEPTA sports express cuts

Ahead of the first day of the cuts on Sunday, Aug. 24, the Phillies cautioned fans who take SEPTA to allow extra travel time and prepare for trains to be less frequent and more crowded.

Social media users have shared pictures and videos of increased crowds at NRG Station and on the Broad Street Line trains leaving Phillies games.

Currently, only local trains are departing from NRG, stopping at every stop along the way. Express trains do not stop at every stop, only at the major hubs with enough tracks.

In a news conference late last month, General Manager Scott Sauer was asked about the level of service SEPTA could provide to NRG Station after the Eagles' season opener.

He said that under normal sports express service, SEPTA can transport 14,000-17,000 fans and move them out of the complex in about an hour, using about 12 to 14 trains.

"That will be significantly less ... when fans come out of that game on that Thursday evening, there will only be three trains on the line, and that's the best that we will be able to provide," Sauer said.

contributed to this report.