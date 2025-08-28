Some SEPTA bus routes to be restored in Philadelphia next week to help students commute, city says

SEPTA will restore some bus lines next week to help students get to and from school amid service cuts, the city of Philadelphia announced Thursday.

The city said the plan will restore several SEPTA bus routes through a portion of the $135 million transit subsidy in the city's 2026 budget. The service on the bus routes will be restored Tuesday.

Here are the routes that will be restored starting next week:

84, 88, and six 400-level routes (452, 461, 462, 476, 478, 484)

Service on the 31 will be restored from Overbrook Park to 63rd and Market streets.

Service will be augmented on routes that serve a significant number of students to reduce crowding and pass-ups — the 14, 20, 23, 26, 47, 63, 67, 70, 82, T2, and T5.

"We are proud that our City teams moved quickly with SEPTA to find a way to restore transit services in the areas where students are most affected by the cutbacks that started on the first day of school this week," Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement. "Making sure that all of our city's children and youth can get to school on time and safely is one of our top priorities. We need our students – Philadelphia's future — to be at school learning and participating in extracurricular activities without interruption or challenges."

SEPTA said in a statement it was "grateful" for Parker's support and advocacy amid the service cuts.

"This is an innovative solution that will greatly enhance service for students amid these challenging circumstances," SEPTA said.

SEPTA began service cuts on Sunday as the transit agency faces a more than $200 million budget deficit without funding from Harrisburg. Democrats and Republicans have yet to reach an agreement on funding for SEPTA.

This is a developing story and will be updated.