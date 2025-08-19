What buses, trains is SEPTA cutting next week? What to know about cuts, new schedules, fare hikes

After a deadline for Pennsylvania's state legislature to pass a plan to help fund SEPTA came and went last week, major cuts to the Philadelphia-based transit system are set to start this month.

Riders will start to feel the effects on Aug. 24, when 32 bus routes are eliminated; 16 bus routes are shortened; and service is reduced on 88 bus, Metro and Regional Rail lines. That day also marks the end of all special service, such as sports express trains to and from the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia.

However, the 9 p.m. curfew on Metro service does not go into effect until Jan. 1.

What SEPTA routes will be cut?

The following bus routes will be eliminated starting Aug. 24: 1, 8, 12, 19, 30, 31, 35, 47M, 50, 62, 73, 78, 80, 88, 89, 91, 106, 120, 126, 133, 150, 201, 204 (Sept. 27, 2025), 206, 311, 452, 461, 462, 476, 478, 484, BLVD DIR, MANN LOOP.

The schedules for these bus and Metro routes will change to reduce service starting Aug. 24: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 14, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 70, 71, 75, 77, 79, 81, 82, 84, 93, 94, 96, 97, 98, 99, 124, 129, 130, 131, 132, 135, K, B (Broad Street Line), G (Route 15), L (Market-Frankford Line), T1 (Route 10), T2 (Route 34), T3 (Route 13), T4 (Route 11), T5 (Route 36).

The schedules for these bus and Metro routes will change to reduce service a day later on Aug. 25: 90, 92, 95, 103, 104, 105, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 117, 118, 119, 123, 125, 127, 128, 139, 310, 409, 411, 415, 426, 428, 433, 438, 439, 441, 442, 445, 446, 447, 448, 450, 475, 477, 490, 492, 495, LUCY, D1/D2 (Media-Sharon Hill Line), M (Norristown High Speed Line).

Click on the links to each route to see the new schedules and alternate travel options.

According to SEPTA, these changes will mean longer commute times and more crowded conditions on board. Riders can use SEPTA.org and the SEPTA app to view the new schedules by entering a date that is after the cuts go into effect. Riders should make sure they have the latest version of the SEPTA app to get accurate information.

On Sept. 1, fares will jump by 21.5%. Here are the new prices for bus, Metro and ParaTransit fares:

Pay-per-ride base fare: $2.90

Weekly TransPass: $31

Monthly TransPass: $116

ParaTransit Ride: $5.75

The fare hike to $2.90 will tie New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority for the highest fare in the country, though the MTA may soon raise the fare to $3.

SEPTA has a list of how other fares will increase, including Regional Rail passes.

Service will be reduced on Regional Rail lines starting in September, which means longer wait times for most trains. SEPTA has the details of how each Regional Rail line will be affected online.

The transit authority also says it will put a hiring freeze into effect in September.

What additional SEPTA cuts are planned for January?

The next phase of cuts begins Jan. 1 and includes an additional 25% reduction in service:

Five Regional Rail routes eliminated: Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Wilmington/Newark.

Eighteen additional bus routes eliminated: 28, 32, 44, 77, 90, 92, 95, 103, 118, 127, 128, 132, B1 OWL, L1 OWL, 446, 447, 448, 490

Broad-Ridge Spur (B3) eliminated

Routes 10 (T1) and 15 (G1) trolleys converted to buses

9 p.m. curfew on all remaining Regional Rail lines and Metro service, which includes the Broad Street Line, Market-Frankford Line, Norristown High Speed Line, Media-Sharon Hill (D) line and all trolleys.

SEPTA has a list of alternate options on its website.

In a statement released Sunday, a SEPTA spokesperson said, "SEPTA will have employee ambassadors stationed at transit hubs this week to distribute information to customers and answer questions about the upcoming service cuts. We know these changes are going to be disruptive, and we are committed to doing everything we can to make the transition to the reduced schedules as smooth as possible."

Ambassadors were at the 69th Street Transit Center on Monday and will be at more transportation hubs throughout the week, the spokesperson said.

SEPTA leaders have warned in the past that these cuts could result in fewer people using the system, making more cuts necessary and fueling a "transit death spiral" that degrades the system and pushes riders away until it's "no longer relevant."

What do SEPTA cuts mean for Philadelphia sports fans?

For now, starting Aug. 24, the main change will be the end of special express trains for games and events at the Sports Complex. There will also be fewer Broad Street Line trains overall and longer wait times.

SEPTA's plan includes a drastic change that would impact Philly sports fans: no more subway rides home for most night games starting Jan. 1. SEPTA general manager Scott Sauer said earlier this year that fans who take the Broad Street Line to night games and other events at the Sports Complex would essentially have to find another way home — or leave early — because of the 9 p.m. curfew.

"Those traveling to games at the Sports Complex and other special events would have to navigate the 9 p.m. curfew for rail services, along with other restrictions," Sauer said.

That includes plans to support the FIFA World Cup and Philadelphia's celebrations of the United States' 250th anniversary in 2026.

Sauer also warned that more people driving could increase traffic congestion.

How did we get here?

SEPTA has been warning of fare hikes and service cuts for the 2026 fiscal year since April, but the transit authority nearly enacted the cuts even sooner.

Last year, SEPTA warned the same cuts would go into effect Jan. 1, 2025, but Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro redirected or "flexed" $153 million in federal highway money to SEPTA. The money was enough to temporarily cover its deficit, but that one-time infusion does not address the lingering gap year over year.

The expiration of federal COVID-19 relief funds left SEPTA with a gap in its budget — ridership over the past few years has been down since 2020, though it's steadily rebounding.

Last week, Republicans and Democrats both proposed plans to fund SEPTA, but neither of them was able to pass both chambers in Harrisburg.

Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate wanted to draw around $300 million a year for the next two years from the Pennsylvania Transit Trust Fund.

Republican state Sen. Joe Picozzi of Northeast Philadelphia claimed it would be a "bridge" to fund SEPTA for the next two years while lawmakers work on a long-term solution.

House Democrats, SEPTA leaders and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll came out against the plan, arguing the GOP-backed proposal would fund SEPTA's day-to-day operations with dollars meant for the future, taking away funding for things like infrastructure upgrades.

House Democrats wanted to fund mass transit by increasing its share of sales and use tax revenue, but Senate Republicans shot that down.

A spokesperson for Shapiro said last week that the governor was working with leaders in both parties to pass a budget, but the House and Senate are now in recess until September.

How did SEPTA decide what to cut?

To minimize the impacts on riders, SEPTA said it tried to cut routes with lower ridership and routes that have other alternatives.

"SEPTA balanced reductions across the region and mitigated disproportionate impacts on low-income and minority riders, while avoiding complete abandonment of infrastructure to support future restoration of service," the transit agency wrote on its website.