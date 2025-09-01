Landon Dickerson, Tanner McKee each miss Philadelphia Eagles' practice. See the full injury report.

Can the Philadelphia Eagles repeat as Super Bowl champs? Birds fans are optimistic they can.

Can the Philadelphia Eagles repeat as Super Bowl champs? Birds fans are optimistic they can.

Can the Philadelphia Eagles repeat as Super Bowl champs? Birds fans are optimistic they can.

Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson and backup quarterback Tanner McKee didn't participate in practice on Monday before the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

The Eagles said Dickerson, who recently underwent surgery on a meniscus injury, didn't practice due to a back injury, while McKee is dealing with a right thumb injury.

Dickerson was carted off the field at Lincoln Financial last month during a training camp practice with a meniscus injury, but the Eagles didn't list that as the reason why he didn't practice Monday.

McKee missed the team's final two preseason games with the thumb injury, and it's unclear if he'll be available for the season opener. If McKee can't play, newly acquired third-string quarterback Sam Howell will be the backup to Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles also listed rookie safety Andrew Mukuba as limited in practice with a hamstring injury, along with outside linebacker Josh Uche, who is dealing with a groin injury.

Mukuba, who was battling Sydney Brown for the starting spot alongside Reed Blankenship, has missed time in training camp with two injuries. Earlier in camp, he was out with a shoulder injury. Despite missing time, Mukuba had a big game against the Cleveland Browns in the preseason with a pick-6 and a fumble recovery.

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was listed a full participant in practice with a shoulder injury.

Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who both missed practices in training camp, weren't listed on the team's first injury report of the season.

When asked on Sunday if he plans to play on Thursday night against Dallas, Brown told reporters: "Hell, yeah."