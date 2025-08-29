Judge grants temporary injunction halting SEPTA from going forward with further cuts to transit system

A judge granted a temporary injunction, saying SEPTA cannot move forward with further cuts to its system, including the Regional Rail cuts slated to start on Tuesday.

However, this does not mean that SEPTA will have to reverse the cuts it already has in place. Meaning the cuts to bus, trolley and subway lines will remain for now. There are also some questions remaining about Monday's planned 21.5% fare increase.

Attorney George Bochetto, who represented a group of citizens in this complaint, believes that the increase should not take effect. SEPTA officials say they're still waiting to see the written order from the judge.

While Bochetto called this ruling a win, SEPTA also had concerns that it would be able to turn around its system to prevent the Regional Rail cuts by Tuesday. The transit agency previously said that they'd need around 10 days to reverse the service cuts and that the Regional Rail process had already begun. SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said they will do their best to comply.

The big takeaways for riders in the afternoon ruling – any service cuts that are in place as of Friday will remain. The injunction ruled that SEPTA is not allowed to move forward in this phase, so the plan to reduce service on Regional Rail cannot go forward.

Since this is a temporary injunction, the case isn't over. SEPTA says it will present additional testimony next week when they're back in court. Bochetto said that's when he'll seek to have the cuts already in place restored.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.