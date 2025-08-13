Pennsylvania House committee rejects Republican plan for SEPTA funding as "doomsday" deadline looms

A Pennsylvania House committee on Wednesday voted down a bill passed in the Republican-controlled Senate that included mass transit funding, meaning it's likely back to square one for SEPTA a day before the beginning of what the transit authority says is a "doomsday scenario."

The vote was 18-15 along party lines in the Democratic-controlled House Rules Committee, and comes one day before SEPTA's deadline for when it will start the process of implementing 20% service cuts.

Senators passed an amendment to the bill, introduced by Republican state Sen. Joe Picozzi of Northeast Philadelphia, with a 27-22 vote along party lines Tuesday.

Republicans wanted to draw around $300 million a year for the next two years from the Pennsylvania Transit Trust Fund. Picozzi claimed the bill would be a "bridge" to fund SEPTA for the next two years while lawmakers work on a long-term solution.

House Democrats, SEPTA leaders and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll came out against the plan Wednesday, arguing the GOP-backed plan would move capital dollars to operating, taking away funding for things like infrastructure upgrades. SEPTA also pointed to a need to replace its aging rail cars, which general manager Scott Sauer said are more than 50 years old.

House Democrats said sides need to get back to the table, while Republican leaders believe this was the right deal.

"We have said many times that we will look at a blend of revenues. We're not saying anything is off the table," Democratic state Rep. Matt Bradford of Montgomery County said. "But the test of the times we're dealing with is what does SEPTA need to make sure it can continue to operate safely and securely. The idea that we're going to cannibalize through stealing of capital money, the safety and security of the system, is foolhardy."

"The idea that dollars can't be flexed. The governor proved that," Republican Rep. Jesse Topper said. "You know how many shovel-ready projects were ready in rural Pennsylvania when those dollars got flexed to bail out SEPTA? We all acknowledge that mass transit is vital to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. But it has to be done within the context of an entire budget product."

In a statement released after Tuesday's vote, a spokesperson for Shapiro slammed Picozzi's proposal.

"While Gov. Shapiro appreciates Senate Republicans finally acknowledging the need to fund mass transit systems across the Commonwealth, this is clearly not a serious, long-term proposal that can pass both chambers," Shapiro's spokesperson said. "It's time to get back to the table and keep working at it."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

contributed to this report.