Phillies encourage fans to plan transportation to ballpark ahead of time amid SEPTA service cuts

SEPTA's sweeping service cuts are now in effect across our region. Trains and buses will run less frequently, and some bus routes are disappearing altogether. The service cuts will affect a number of SEPTA services, including the express trains to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

The express trains to the Sports Complex are one of the many services SEPTA is cutting. Ahead of the Phillies' game against the Nationals on Sunday afternoon, the team encouraged fans to be proactive and give themselves more time to get to and from the ballpark.

"For fans driving to the Sports Complex, tailgating parking lots will continue to open five hours before the first pitch, with all other parking lots opening three hours before the first pitch, for Phillies home games," the Phillies said in an announcement.

Trains will still go to the Sports Complex, but it's important to note that service will be less frequent. Additionally, as part of these cuts, SEPTA will eliminate 32 bus routes and shorten 16 others. Dozens of buses, trolleys and subway lines will also see reduced service.

SEPTA riders have continued to express disappointment about the cuts.

"It's going to make everything horrible," said Susan Mbombab, who normally rides SEPTA. "Traffic's going to be horrible."

Before the mass service cuts went into effect, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said on Saturday that getting a deal done to fund SEPTA is not just important for the city but for the entire state of Pennsylvania.

"It's no pointing fingers. We have to come together to figure out a way to get this done, and I won't lose hope or faith that our legislators will come together to find a way to address this issue," Parker said.